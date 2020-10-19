President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters that the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has made "bad calls" when it comes to the handling of..
President Trump told his campaign staff that Dr. Anthony S. Fauci was “a disaster” and said, “People are tired of hearing Fauci and these idiots.” NYTimes.com Also reported by •Zee News •Mediaite •Business Insider •FT.com
Robert Daleiden President, Donald Trump #MAGA tweet criticizes Dr. Anthony Fauci today regarding COVID-19 mask recommendations.… https://t.co/R6wxvldOB9 25 minutes ago
Paul Hughes CT Gov. Ned Lamont criticizes President Trump's remarks Monday bashing Dr. Anthony Fauci, including calling him a d… https://t.co/Xmh6hZasRS 2 hours ago
Paul Beckett Trump says nation’s death toll from Covid-19 would be far higher had he relied on advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci dur… https://t.co/oloANRBeNr 2 hours ago
TrumpedByMusic RT @dave_survival: Trump says nation’s death toll from Covid-19 would be far higher had he relied on advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci
No Dona… 2 hours ago
Running for Survival Trump says nation’s death toll from Covid-19 would be far higher had he relied on advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci
No… https://t.co/kso2h9cw3A 2 hours ago
Zla Official Trump criticizes Dr. Anthony Fauci, calls him ‘a disaster’ – Chicago Tribune 2 hours ago
Dave Sellinger Trump criticizes Dr. Anthony Fauci, calls him 'a disaster'. Time to replace Columbus statues with ones of Dr. Fauc… https://t.co/PrRbjY1DFN 2 hours ago
Tim Rostan. Trump criticizes Dr. Anthony Fauci on campaign call: "People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots.” year… https://t.co/r8bJKGIX30 2 hours ago