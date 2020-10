You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump says Wisconsin Foxconn plant's progress slowed by pandemic



In an interview with our Charles Benson, President Donald Trump said Foxconn's plant progress has been lowed by the pandemic, but they will deliver on their promises if he's re-elected. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:26 Published 6 hours ago Relationship of President Trump, PM Modi incredible, will benefit both countries: Donald Trump Jr



Speaking to ANI, US President Donald Trump's son on October 19 (local time) said that President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bonding will benefit both the countries going into the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19 Published 17 hours ago Diane Abbott brands Donald Trump and Boris Johnson 'racist' in Stand Up To Racism address



Diane Abbott addresses a Stand Up To Racism plenary, in which she discussesracism in British and American politics, and the plight of refugees. MsAbbott, who is the long-serving MP for Hackney North.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this