Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alaska earthquake triggers tsunami warning

Upworthy Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
A tsunami warning was issued Monday after a preliminary magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck near Sand Point, Alaska.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Power cables explode as earthquake hits Chile [Video]

Power cables explode as earthquake hits Chile

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes a radio station in Copiapo, Chile, causing sparks and explosions from nearby power lines this morning (September 1). The quake struck near the coast of Northern..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published
Terrified family flee home as Chile earthquake shakes buildings [Video]

Terrified family flee home as Chile earthquake shakes buildings

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes the home of a terrified family in Copiapo, northern Chile, on Monday morning (September 1). The quake struck near the coast of northern Chile shortly after midnight..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:17Published
House shakes as 6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes near coast of Northern Chile [Video]

House shakes as 6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes near coast of Northern Chile

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck near the coast of Northern Chile on Tuesday (September 1). A house in Copiapo, Chile shook violently as the earthquake hit shortly after midnight. Chile’s..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Tsunami warning issued following 7.5 magnitude earthquake off Alaska Peninsula

 A tsunami warning was issued for areas along the Alaska Peninsula coastline following the 7.5 earthquake, which was centered 62 miles...
Upworthy Also reported by •FOXNews.com

B.C. emergency officials evaluating tsunami risk after big quake off Alaska coast

 A tsunami warning has been issued for parts of Alaska after a magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck off the coast Monday afternoon. Officials in B.C. say they're still...
CBC.ca Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this