Alaska earthquake triggers tsunami warning

A tsunami warning was issued for areas along the Alaska Peninsula coastline following the 7.5 earthquake, which was centered 62 miles...

B.C. emergency officials evaluating tsunami risk after big quake off Alaska coast A tsunami warning has been issued for parts of Alaska after a magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck off the coast Monday afternoon. Officials in B.C. say they're still...

CBC.ca 1 hour ago Also reported by • FOXNews.com

