ShivKumar TSA tops 1 million passenger screenings for the first time since March https://t.co/mOEqLHFoTx https://t.co/tnImlPWUSc 22 minutes ago

Ratioonp TSA tops 1 million passenger screenings for the first time since March https://t.co/7meOxrO7pm https://t.co/a3raUelqpF 34 minutes ago

Censored TSA tops 1 million passenger screenings for the first time since March https://t.co/xHZW6vmjAM https://t.co/QY9T6XSj9p 34 minutes ago

Ramdon77 TSA tops 1 million passenger screenings for the first time since March https://t.co/xVzU6GZHAT https://t.co/Iw4s1wUWye 51 minutes ago

Posicho TSA tops 1 million passenger screenings for the first time since March https://t.co/cD6QSe7S68 58 minutes ago

adw4rg TSA tops 1 million passenger screenings for the first time since March https://t.co/C0X64CRn9o https://t.co/zvHMaFxvnw 58 minutes ago

Blue WaveπŸ‡ΊπŸ‡²πŸ‡΅πŸ‡·πŸ¦ˆπŸŒŠπŸŒŠπŸŒŠ TSA tops 1 million passenger screenings for the first time since March https://t.co/P6yjnAuY39 2 hours ago