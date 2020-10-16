Edward Parks RT @saletan: Having given up on prevention, Trump is lying about how soon a vaccine will be ready. He wants an announcement before the elec… 21 minutes ago

🌊 A Canadian in Germany 🇨🇦 🇩🇪 🍁🌊 RT @nytimes: Pfizer said that it would not apply for emergency authorization of its coronavirus vaccine before the third week of November,… 50 minutes ago

khalid jamil kirmani No Coronavirus Vaccine Before US Election https://t.co/jvxO8fu4GN 2 hours ago