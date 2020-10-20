Global  
 

Greece finalises plan to build a wall on its border with Turkey

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Greece finalises plan to build a wall on its border with TurkeyGreece's Government says it has finalised plans to build a wall along its northeast border with Turkey, over concerns that migrants may try to stage mass crossings into the European Union country.Government spokesman Stelios Petsas...
