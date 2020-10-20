Global  
 

The Milky Way Galaxy Has A Clumpy Halo

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The Milky Way galaxy is in the recycling business.

University of Iowa astronomers have determined our galaxy is surrounded by a clumpy halo of hot gases that is continually being supplied with material ejected by birthing or dying stars. This heated halo, called the circumgalactic medium (CGM), was the incubator for the Milky...
The Milky Way galaxy has a clumpy halo

 Astronomers at the University of Iowa have determined our galaxy is surrounded by a clumpy halo of hot gases that is continually being supplied with material...
