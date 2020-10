Democracy: Millennials Are The Most Disillusioned Generation ‘In Living Memory’ Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

This is according to a report from the Centre for the Future of Democracy at the University of Cambridge, which... Young people's faith in democratic politics is lower than any other age group, and millennials across the world are more disillusioned with democracy than Generation X or baby boomers were at the same stage of life.This is according to a report from the Centre for the Future of Democracy at the University of Cambridge, which 👓 View full article

