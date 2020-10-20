Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Charges Six Russian Military Officers In Global Cyberattacks

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
US Charges Six Russian Military Officers In Global CyberattacksBy Masood Farivar

U.S. prosecutors on Monday announced charges against six Russian military intelligence officers in connection with a global computer hacking campaign that targeted the 2017 French presidential election and the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, and carried out other high-profile cyberattacks.   

The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: 6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign 03:17

 Six Russian military officers sought to use computer hacking to disrupt the French election, the Winter Olympics and U.S. businesses, according to the Justice Department.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The US Charged 6 Russian Hackers [Video]

The US Charged 6 Russian Hackers

Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images The United States accused six Russian government officials of orchestrating a string of high-profile cyberattacks that caused billions of dollars in damage in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Huskies excited when their human comes home after a six-month military deployment [Video]

Huskies excited when their human comes home after a six-month military deployment

These huskies can't contain their excitement when their human surprises them by coming home to Edmonton, Canada after a six-month military deployment.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Russian hackers charged with attacking Olympics, U.S. hospitals

 The U.S. Department of Justice plays the long game.  That much was made clear Monday as the DOJ announced charges against six Russian military officers...
Mashable Also reported by •UpworthyFOXNews.com

DOJ charges Russian military officers in hacking and malware attacks

 Federal prosecutors have charged six Russian military officers with cyberattacks on targets around the world designed to, in part, interfere with international...
CBS News

U.S. charges 6 Russian military officers for massive cyberattacks

 The indictment was unsealed in federal court Monday.
CBS News


Tweets about this