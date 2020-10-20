US Charges Six Russian Military Officers In Global Cyberattacks
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () By Masood Farivar
U.S. prosecutors on Monday announced charges against six Russian military intelligence officers in connection with a global computer hacking campaign that targeted the 2017 French presidential election and the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, and carried out other high-profile cyberattacks.
The U.S. Department of Justice plays the long game.
