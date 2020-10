The Left’s Attack On The Fourth Of July – OpEd Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

My previous column raised alarms about radical leftists who want to obliterate everything good that America ever did or aspired to achieve, and sow the seeds for future generations to revile and reject everything that is decent and noble in our country. I call it their “final assault on America.” But make no mistake,... My previous column raised alarms about radical leftists who want to obliterate everything good that America ever did or aspired to achieve, and sow the seeds for future generations to revile and reject everything that is decent and noble in our country. I call it their “final assault on America.” But make no mistake, 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Judge Targeted In Attack At Her Home That Left Her Son Dead Speaks Out



Judge Esther Salas is speaking out about the July shooting. Investigators says the gunman was Roy Den Hollander. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:58 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this