7.5 Alaska Earthquake Prompts Tsunami Warning For Region; No Threat To California
Monday, 19 October 2020
6 hours ago) A large earthquake measuring 7.5 magnitude struck Alaska on Monday, prompting a tsunami warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula.
