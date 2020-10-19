Global  
 

7.5 Alaska Earthquake Prompts Tsunami Warning For Region; No Threat To California

Upworthy Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
A large earthquake measuring 7.5 magnitude struck Alaska on Monday, prompting a tsunami warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
7.5 Alaska Earthquake Prompts Tsunami Warning For Region 01:12

 A large earthquake measuring 7.5 magnitude struck Alaska on Monday, prompting a tsunami warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula. (10/19/20)

No Tsunami Threat To California After 7.5 Earthquake In Alaska [Video]

No Tsunami Threat To California After 7.5 Earthquake In Alaska

The National Tsunami Warning Center assured Americans on the West Coast Monday that there is currently no tsunami threat following a magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Alaska.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:31Published
Alaskans Head For Higher Ground Under Tsunami Evacuation Orders [Video]

Alaskans Head For Higher Ground Under Tsunami Evacuation Orders

A 7.5 earthquake that struck near Sand Point, Alaska, on Monday has triggered a tsunami warning. CNN reports the warning was for the Alaska Peninsula and South Alaska, by the National Tsunami Warning..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Power cables explode as earthquake hits Chile [Video]

Power cables explode as earthquake hits Chile

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes a radio station in Copiapo, Chile, causing sparks and explosions from nearby power lines this morning (September 1). The quake struck near the coast of Northern..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published

Powerful Alaska earthquake triggered tsunami warning

 A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaska Peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning in the region that has since been downgraded to an advisory. CBS Los...
CBS News

B.C. emergency officials evaluating tsunami risk after big quake off Alaska coast

 A tsunami warning has been issued for parts of Alaska after a magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck off the coast Monday afternoon. Officials in B.C. say they're still...
CBC.ca


