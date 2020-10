You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Armenia and Azerbaijan agree ceasefire after talks



Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting atnoon on Saturday following two weeks of heavy fighting that marked the worstoutbreak of hostilities in the separatist region.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 1 week ago Nagorno-Karabakh: Key cities targeted in Armenian, Azeri shelling



Each side has accused the other of targeting civilian areas, as the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh escalates. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:50 Published 2 weeks ago Cleveland's Armenian community holds memorial, protest calling for end of attacks by Azerbaijan



The Armenian community in Cleveland came together for a memorial service and peaceful protest calling for the end of attacks on Armenia by Azerbaijan with help from Turkey. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 01:03 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this