Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microphones to be muted at intervals at the 2nd US Presidential debate

Mid-Day Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The microphones of US President *Donald Trump* and his Democratic rival *Joe Biden* will be muted during segments of Thursday's presidential debate, the last direct face-off before the November 3 election, it was announced.

The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) said the decision was taken on after it met on Monday to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump rallies in Nevada ahead of final debate [Video]

Trump rallies in Nevada ahead of final debate

President Donald Trump implored supporters in Nevada on Sunday to cast ballots early in a state he narrowly lost in 2016, while Democrat Joe Biden urged North Carolina residents to "go vote today," as..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published
North Texas Political, Debate Experts Discuss Impact Of Dueling Presidential Town Hall Meetings [Video]

North Texas Political, Debate Experts Discuss Impact Of Dueling Presidential Town Hall Meetings

While President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden won't debate Thursday, there's plenty of debate over what they're doing instead.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:09Published
Biden and Trump in Dueling Televised Town Halls [Video]

Biden and Trump in Dueling Televised Town Halls

In the wake of the canceled presidential debate that had been scheduled to take place in Miami this week, both President Trump and Joe Biden are set to host competing town hall events on network..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:01Published

Tweets about this