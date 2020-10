Pompeo seeks to shore up support among Asian allies



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday visited Tokyo to meet with some of Washington's closest allies in Asia, Japan, Australia and India, to shore up support against what the United States.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:23 Published 2 weeks ago

Pompeo meets Vatican officials amid tension over China



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday met Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin as tensions flare with the Vatican over China. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:51 Published 3 weeks ago