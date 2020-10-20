Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Criticizes Dr. Fauci On Campaign Trail

Newsy Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
President Trump Criticizes Dr. Fauci On Campaign TrailWatch VideoDuring his trip to Arizona Monday, President Donald Trump continued to criticize Dr. Anthony Fauci and insisted Joe Biden would listen too closely to the leading infectious disease doctor.  

"He wants to listen to Dr. Fauci. Wants to listen to Dr. Fauci. And don't forget, Dr. Fauci, what he said is, no, no, don't...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WMGT - Published
News video: President Trump comes to Macon along campaign trail

President Trump comes to Macon along campaign trail

 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)-- President Donald Trump made his way to Macon as a stop along his campaign trail Friday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Commission: Muted Mics Coming To Final Presidential Debate [Video]

Commission: Muted Mics Coming To Final Presidential Debate

The news came down on the same day President Donald Trump stepped up his attacks on Democratic challenger Joe Biden and medical expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:37Published
With election nearing, Trump takes aim at Fauci [Video]

With election nearing, Trump takes aim at Fauci

[NFA] With just over two weeks to go before the election, President Trump spent much of Monday attacking and at times mocking the nation's top infectious disease expert. This video produced by Jonah..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:11Published
President Trump Slams Dr. Fauci A Day After His '60 Minutes' Appearance [Video]

President Trump Slams Dr. Fauci A Day After His '60 Minutes' Appearance

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports from the White House.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:04Published

Related news from verified sources

President Trump hits the campaign trail for the first time since his COVID-19 diagnosis

 President Trump returns to the campaign trail 11 days after testing positive for COVID-19, though questions remain about his health. Meanwhile, the Trump...
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.comThe WrapCBC.caWorldNews

Trump slams Dr. Fauci, downplays coronavirus as cases rise across U.S.

 President Trump launched new attacks against Dr. Anthony Fauci on the campaign trail Monday, calling the nation's top infectious disease expert a "disaster." CBS...
CBS News Also reported by •CTV NewsCBC.ca

Donald Trump says he is immune from virus as he resumes campaign travel

 President Donald Trump has declared he is healthy enough to return to the campaign trail, a day after the White House doctor said he was no longer at risk of...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this