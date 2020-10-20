President Trump Criticizes Dr. Fauci On Campaign Trail
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () Watch VideoDuring his trip to Arizona Monday, President Donald Trump continued to criticize Dr. Anthony Fauci and insisted Joe Biden would listen too closely to the leading infectious disease doctor.
"He wants to listen to Dr. Fauci. Wants to listen to Dr. Fauci. And don't forget, Dr. Fauci, what he said is, no, no, don't...
