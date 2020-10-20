Trump rally crowd chants 'Superman! Superman!' Donald Trump claims 'I'm immune, I can jump into this audience and kiss every man and woman'
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 (
4 days ago) “I’m here. And now I’m immune. I can jump into this audience and kiss every man and woman. I’m immune.” — Impeached U.S. President...
President Donald Trump pitched himself as a lonely warrior against theDemocrats during a campaign rally Wednesday in North Carolina. "We're standingsort of alone against all of these people," Trump told the crowd. "We've hadto beat the really stupid, dumb people. The never Trumper'-s," he said....
Trump: Never Trumpers are stupid, dumb people 01:06
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Man coughs on anti-racism protesters
During an argument between a Trump supporter who decried “black lives don't matter“ and anti-racism protesters, the man began to cough on the crowd. Now, he may face jail time.
Credit: Loopsider - English Duration: 04:42 Published 2 days ago
Trump calls Fauci a 'very nice man'
President Donald Trump has called Dr Anthony Fauci a "very nice man" afterlabelling America's top infectious disease expert a "disaster" in a leakedcampaign call.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 4 days ago
Tweets about this