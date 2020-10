Ghislaine Maxwell Denied Request To Keep Epstein Deposition Sealed Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Watch VideoGhislaine Maxwell's request to keep her past deposition about Jeffrey Epstein sealed has been denied.



A federal appeals court ruled that the public has the right to see the 2016 testimony.



Maxwell's lawyers argued that making the deposition public could make it harder for her to have a fair trial.



