Orionid Meteor Shower Should Be Visible From Anywhere On Earth Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Watch VideoIf you look to the sky late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, chances are you'll be able to catch an annual meteor shower.



The Orionid meteor shower will display about 20 meteors an hour.



NASA said the light show will be visible from anywhere on Earth.



The peak of the Orionid Meteor Shower is happening Tuesday night. If you miss it, you will have another chance to catch it on Wednesday night after midnight and before dawn. You should be able to see up to 10 meteors per hour.

