Iconic New York Chinatown dim sum parlor, Nom Wah, marks centurylong journey with new cookbook

CBS News Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The iconic Nom Wah Tea Parlor in New York's Chinatown is celebrating 100 years with a new cookbook. But the cookbook is not just about its food. It's an ode to a community of Chinese immigrants, who are trying to carry on decades of family tradition, while enduring enormous challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic. Vladimir Duthiers reports.
