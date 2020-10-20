Iconic New York Chinatown dim sum parlor, Nom Wah, marks centurylong journey with new cookbook Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The iconic Nom Wah Tea Parlor in New York's Chinatown is celebrating 100 years with a new cookbook. But the cookbook is not just about its food. It's an ode to a community of Chinese immigrants, who are trying to carry on decades of family tradition, while enduring enormous challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic. Vladimir Duthiers reports.


