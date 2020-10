US, Russia Signal Willingness To Extend Nuclear Arms Pact Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

The U.S. and Russia signaled their willingness Tuesday to reach a new deal on nuclear arms control by working toward a freeze on warhead arsenals for a year past the February expiration of the current weapons pact.

