Amnesty International: Credible reports protesters shot dead in Nigeria

Foreign NGOs must adhere to Indian laws with respect to foreign funding: MEA on Amnesty international



While reacting on government's action against Amnesty International (global human right organization), Ministry of External Affairs said, "The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a press release on this issue. Non Government Organizations (NGOs) are expected to adhere to all our laws. Just as they would in other countries including United States and European Union. We expect other governments will not condone contravention of Indian laws by any entity," said spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava. Amnesty said its bank accounts had been frozen and it had been forced to lay off staff in the country and suspend all its campaign and research work.MEA also reacted on Rohingya refugee crisis, Srivastava said that "the progress in Rakhine State Development Programme (RSDP) was discussed" with Myanmar in the light of recent Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) talks and with Bangladesh on the same issue. India signed a development programme for Rakhine State in Myanmar in late 2017 which was designed to assist the Myanmar government in Rakhine State to build housing infrastructure for displaced Rohingyas.

