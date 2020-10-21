Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amnesty International: Credible reports protesters shot dead in Nigeria

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Amnesty International: Credible reports protesters shot dead in NigeriaAmnesty International said late Tuesday there was "credible but disturbing evidence" that security forces in the mega city of Lagos had fatally shot protesters who were demonstrating against police brutality despite a new curfew going...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amnesty International Amnesty International London-based international human rights organization

'NGOs should adhere to all laws': MEA on Amnesty International closing in India [Video]

'NGOs should adhere to all laws': MEA on Amnesty International closing in India

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that NGOs must adhere to Indian laws. Srivastava was speaking on Amnesty International shutting operations in India. "The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a press release on this issue. NGOs are expected to adhere to all laws with respect to foreign funding. Expect other govts to not condone contraventions of Indian laws by any entity," Srivastava said. Human rights watchdog Amnesty International recently shut operations in India. Operations halted after government froze several of organizations bank account. In november 2019, CBI had raided Amnesty India’s offices in Bengaluru. The non-profit organization was accused of receiving foreign funds.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:48Published
Foreign NGOs must adhere to Indian laws with respect to foreign funding: MEA on Amnesty international [Video]

Foreign NGOs must adhere to Indian laws with respect to foreign funding: MEA on Amnesty international

While reacting on government's action against Amnesty International (global human right organization), Ministry of External Affairs said, "The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a press release on this issue. Non Government Organizations (NGOs) are expected to adhere to all our laws. Just as they would in other countries including United States and European Union. We expect other governments will not condone contravention of Indian laws by any entity," said spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava. Amnesty said its bank accounts had been frozen and it had been forced to lay off staff in the country and suspend all its campaign and research work.MEA also reacted on Rohingya refugee crisis, Srivastava said that "the progress in Rakhine State Development Programme (RSDP) was discussed" with Myanmar in the light of recent Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) talks and with Bangladesh on the same issue. India signed a development programme for Rakhine State in Myanmar in late 2017 which was designed to assist the Myanmar government in Rakhine State to build housing infrastructure for displaced Rohingyas.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

Nigeria Nigeria Federal republic in West Africa

Nigeria unrest: Protesters shot in Lagos as millions put under curfew

 Casualty figures and who opened fire in Lagos are not yet known, as anti-police anger spreads.
BBC News

Nigeria unrest: 24-hour curfew in Lagos state amid anti-police anger

 Lagos state's governor says criminals have hijacked recent anti-police protests "to unleash mayhem".
BBC News
Nigeria's Lagos imposes 24-hour curfew after anti-police protests turn violent [Video]

Nigeria's Lagos imposes 24-hour curfew after anti-police protests turn violent

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:50Published

Nigerian venture plans to raise $1.2bn to plug power gap

 INTERNATIONAL - A Nigerian venture plans to raise 480 billion naira ($1.2 billion) over the next three years to buy electricity meters and help power..
WorldNews

Lagos Lagos Metropolis in Nigeria

Nigeria dissolves controversial police unit accused of brutality

 Lagos, Nigeria (CNN)A controversial Nigerian police unit accused of brutality will be disbanded, following nationwide protests demanding an end to police..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Nigeria: How Years of Unending Police Brutality Pushed Young People Into Fierce Demand for Justice

 [Premium Times] After years of rampant brutality by the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian police, what began years ago as an...
allAfrica.com Also reported by •NPRUpworthyWorldNews

Curfew in Lagos as riot police deployed across Nigeria

 The Lagos state governor has announced a 24-hour curfew, accusing 'criminals' of infiltrating the Nigeria-wide protests against police brutality.
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •The Age

Lagos under curfew amid Nigeria anti-police protests

 Nigerian authorities have announced a 24-hour curfew in Lagos amid mounting nationwide unrest following two weeks of widespread protests against alleged police...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •FT.com

Tweets about this