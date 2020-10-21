|
Amnesty International: Credible reports protesters shot dead in Nigeria
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Amnesty International said late Tuesday there was "credible but disturbing evidence" that security forces in the mega city of Lagos had fatally shot protesters who were demonstrating against police brutality despite a new curfew going...
