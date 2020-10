At least 24 COVID cases confirmed in Manitoba poultry plant Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

At least 24 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in a poultry plant in southern Manitoba, according to the union representing workers at the plant. 👓 View full article

