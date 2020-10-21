Global  
 

Trump Threatens To Release Raw ‘Fake And Biased’ Interview With ’60 Minutes’

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Trump Threatens To Release Raw ‘Fake And Biased’ Interview With ’60 Minutes’As mainstream media outlets reported that he stormed out of an interview with 60 Minutes’ Leslie Stahl, US President Donald Trump said he might post the video of the “Electoral Intrusion” by the CBS show before it airs on Sunday.

Stahl, a veteran interviewer for the CBS show, was at the White House on Tuesday to...
News video: Time's Up? Walking Out On '60 Minutes' Interview, Trump Leaves Pence To Fend For Himself

Time's Up? Walking Out On '60 Minutes' Interview, Trump Leaves Pence To Fend For Himself 00:38

 US President Donald Trump walked out in the middle of his scheduled interview with CBS News' '60 Minutes' on Tuesday. CNN reports that not only did Trump fail to complete his interview, he also didn't return for an appearance he was supposed to tape with Vice President Mike Pence. Trump sat down at...

