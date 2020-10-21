Global  
 

COVID-19 Virus Can Last 28 Days On Some Common Surfaces – Analysis

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
COVID-19 Virus Can Last 28 Days On Some Common Surfaces – AnalysisCOVID-19 adversely impacts all human activities. While the Central, State, Municipal/Panchayat authorities are sparing no effort to vanquish the virus, each individual must not lower the bar. They must wear masks; keep 2 metre distance; avoid crowds etc. These are life saving measures. COVID-19 virus is known to get deposited on...
