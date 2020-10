10 top takeaways from US vs Google antitrust case Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

In a 64 page complaint with 194 numbered items, the US Justice Department and 11 states sued Google Tuesday for antitrust violations, alleging that it weaponised its dominance in online search and advertising to kill off competition and harm consumers.



Google's response, via tweet, points to the fierce opposition it plans to... 👓 View full article