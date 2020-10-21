|
Bill Cosby, 83, grins in newly released prison mugshot
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
A newly released prison mugshot shows disgraced US comedian Bill Cosby smiling with a disposable mask hanging around his neck. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections recently updated Cosby's mugshot, something routinely done...
Bill Cosby Cracks Smile in His Latest Mug ShotBill Cosby's latest mug shot has 2020 written all over it, because there's a face mask hanging around his neck ... and the look on his face a little unnerving...
'SNL' 'Weekend Update' co-anchor Michael Che jokes NBC has 'a type': Bill Cosby, Matt Lauer, Donald TrumpMichael Che didn't hold back during "Weekend Update," making a punchline out of NBC during a bit about President Donald Trump's town hall Thursday.
Lenny Kravitz reveals Bill Cosby fired Lisa Bonet from TV show over pregnancy news
