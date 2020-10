At least 15 dead in stampede near Pakistan consulate in eastern Afghanistan Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

At least 15 Afghans were killed and more than a dozen injured in a stampede that occurred in an open ground where thousands of Afghans had gathered on Tuesday to secure visas from the Pakistan consulate in eastern Afghanistan, officials said on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this