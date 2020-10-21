Trump Threatens '60 Minutes' at Rally After Walking Out of Interview With Lesley Stahl

Global  
 

Upworthy Wednesday, 21 October 2020
"You have to watch what we do to '60 Minutes,'" President Donald Trump said Tuesday. "Lesley Stahl's not gonna be happy."
0
Video Credit: Wochit Tech
Trump Ends '60 Minutes' Interview After 45 minutes

Trump Ends '60 Minutes' Interview After 45 minutes 00:31

 Donald Trump ended his interview for "60 Minutes" abruptly on Tuesday. He walked away after just 45 minutes of filming, according to CNN. Trump was supposed to return for a "walk and talk" with Vice President Mike Pence, but did not do so. The news broke shortly after Trump tweeted a video of '60...

President Donald Trump campaigned in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday (October 20), telling supporters he needed a second term in the White House to ensure a successful..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:37
US President Donald Trump walked out in the middle of his scheduled interview with CBS News' '60 Minutes' on Tuesday. CNN reports that not only did Trump fail to complete his interview, he also didn't..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39
The legendary journalist claims in his new book "Rage” that President Donald Trump knew the coronavirus was five times more deadly than the flu, even as he was publicly saying it wasn’t. CBS..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:34

 It is also reported that Trump threatens to release a tape from the interview with Lesley Stahl before its scheduled broadcast on Sunday, though a representative...
AceShowbiz

 In a subsequent Twitter message, the president declared his interview with Lesley Stahl to be 'FAKE and BIASED'
Haaretz

Daily Caller


