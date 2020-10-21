Trump cuts short a ’60 Minutes’ interview

The United States is precisely two weeks out from election day, and two days away from the final debate.With that in mind, Joe Biden has been mostly absent from... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •NYTimes.com •Upworthy
Tweets about this
J.R. C Trump cuts a ‘60 Minutes’ interview short, and then taunts Lesley Stahl on Twitter. https://t.co/q1hHHXLKX6 FUCK 6… https://t.co/4pJqkLkzmp 16 seconds ago
Aniyunwiya ᎠᏂᏴᏫᏯ RT @CBSNews: Trump cuts short "60 Minutes" interview and tweets at Lesley Stahl https://t.co/XjR6uJFunH 3 minutes ago