Trump cuts short a '60 Minutes' interview

Wednesday, 21 October 2020
Trump cuts short a ’60 Minutes’ interview, then taunts Lesley Stahl
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Trump cut short '60 Minutes' interview with Lesley Stahl and threatened to leak clips

Trump cut short '60 Minutes' interview with Lesley Stahl and threatened to leak clips 00:55

 President Trump cut short an interview with '60 Minutes' correspondent Lesley Stahl and threatened to leak the session before its Oct. 25 airing.

Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Throws Fit Over ‘60 Minutes’ Interview [Video]

President Trump Throws Fit Over ‘60 Minutes’ Interview

At a Pennsylvania rally, President Donald Trump complained about his upcoming appearance on “60 Minutes” after he walked out on an interview earlier in the day.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:17Published
Trump talks about contentious 60 Minutes interview [Video]

Trump talks about contentious 60 Minutes interview

President Donald Trump campaigned in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday (October 20), telling supporters he needed a second term in the White House to ensure a successful..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:37Published
Trump Ends '60 Minutes' Interview After 45 minutes [Video]

Trump Ends '60 Minutes' Interview After 45 minutes

Donald Trump ended his interview for "60 Minutes" abruptly on Tuesday. He walked away after just 45 minutes of filming, according to CNN. Trump was supposed to return for a "walk and talk" with Vice..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published

Related news from verified sources

US election: Donald Trump cuts off 60 Minutes interview in frustration

US election: Donald Trump cuts off 60 Minutes interview in frustration The United States is precisely two weeks out from election day, and two days away from the final debate.With that in mind, Joe Biden has been mostly absent from...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •NYTimes.comUpworthy

