Nigerian Armed Forces Open Fire on Protesters in Lagos, According to Eyewitnesses

HNGN Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Nigerian Armed Forces Open Fire on Protesters in Lagos, According to EyewitnessesNigerian armed forces has used brutal measures against the peaceful demonstrators in Lagos, Nigeria. This is after the people demanded change in the police unit.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Soldiers open fire on protesters in Nigeria’s Lagos: Witnesses

Soldiers open fire on protesters in Nigeria’s Lagos: Witnesses 02:48

 Footage posted on social media shows several hundred people demonstrating, in defiance of a curfew imposed hours earlier by authorities.

