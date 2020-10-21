Nigerian Armed Forces Open Fire on Protesters in Lagos, According to Eyewitnesses
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 (
43 minutes ago) Nigerian armed forces has used brutal measures against the peaceful demonstrators in Lagos, Nigeria. This is after the people demanded change in the police unit.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Nigerian soldiers fire at protesters -witnesses
Soldiers opened fire on Nigerians protesting against police brutality in the Lekki district of the commercial capital Lagos on Tuesday, and at least two people were shot, four witnesses told Reuters...
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42 Published 5 hours ago
Shots fired In Lagos during protests against police brutality
Shots were fired in Lagos Wednesday as protesters continued to demonstrateagainst police brutality in Nigeria. Demonstrators gathered at Lekki TollGate, where Amnesty International said late Tuesday..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 6 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this