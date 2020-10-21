Nigerian Armed Forces Open Fire on Protesters in Lagos, According to Eyewitnesses Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Nigerian armed forces has used brutal measures against the peaceful demonstrators in Lagos, Nigeria. This is after the people demanded change in the police unit. Nigerian armed forces has used brutal measures against the peaceful demonstrators in Lagos, Nigeria. This is after the people demanded change in the police unit. 👓 View full article

