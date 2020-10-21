Covid-19 coronavirus: CDC redefines virus close contact to add brief encounters

People in Jaipur to burn COVID themed effigies this Dussehra



COVID-19 is leaving no stone unturned to play spoilsport. Dussehra celebrations will not be as grand as before this year. Ravana effigy makers from Rajasthan's Jaipur are also feeling the brunt. According to a Ravana effigies maker, people are not coming to buy their effigies; they are only able to sell small effigies. He said that COVID-19 themed effigies are in demand.

