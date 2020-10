You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Watch Stephen Colbert Break Down in Tears During Interview with Dolly Parton: ‘You Got My Tripwire Right There’ The Late Show's Stephen Colbert broke down in tears on Tuesday night as Dolly Parton gave an impromptu performance of Bury Me Beneath the Willow.

Mediaite 7 hours ago



Dolly Parton Brings Stephen Colbert to Tears Stephen Colbert could not hold back the tears on Tuesday night when Dolly Parton delivered a moving performance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." Colbert...

Newsmax 3 hours ago



Dolly Parton's Performance Brings Stephen Colbert to Tears--and It's Honestly Therapeutic As The Late Show aptly tweeted, "@DollyParton sings 'Bury Me Beneath The Willow' and I think somebody is cutting onions." Yes, Stephen Colbert's iconic guest...

E! Online 6 hours ago





Tweets about this