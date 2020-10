Chipotle shares fall despite earnings beat, as robust delivery growth weighs on profits Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Shares of Chipotle, which has a market value of $38 billion, have risen 62% so far this year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published 1 day ago Pops and Flops: Tesla, Chipotle, and AT&T Stock 05:30 Tesla shares are popping after Q3 reports showed a fifth consecutive quarter of profits. Chipotle shares are down after the company reported customers buying fewer drinks, and AT&T stock is popping as the company beat expected Q3 revenue expectations as well as reporting a surge in new subscribers. You Might Like

Tweets about this