Yes To The Bless: Year One As A Millennial Nun Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoEmily Persicketti started adulthood like many before her. She graduated high school, went on to college at Villanova University and pursued a career in nursing.



A few years into it, her calling shifted.



Having a new take on the "Sunday scaries," Persicketti said she wanted every day to feel like the Lord's

