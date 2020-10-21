Race for the White House: Obama delivers cutting take down of Trump

Exile Tibetans to elect president in 2021, voters' registration to begin from Sept 01



The Tibetan Election Commission in-exile has officially announced the commencement of the electoral process of the 2021 general elections of Sikyong (political leader)/ president of Central Tibetan Administration and members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.Chief Election Commissioner, Wangdue Tsering told ANI that the registration process of the Tibetan voters will start from September 01 and it may continue till mid October 2020.It is obvious that the ongoing crisis due to COVID-19 would also have an impact on the election process. So the role of social media will play a vital role in such circumstances. The election commission has come up with online posters and cartoon / graphic films to make the Tibetan voters aware about the general elections 2021. The election commission has also made provisions of punishment for negative campaigning during these elections.As per the announcement, the Regional Election Commissions, the Registration Officers, and the general voters are requested to follow the voter's registration process as per the election rules and regulations and the guidelines. Voters' registration shall begin from September 01, 2020 and must conclude by October 15, 2020.

