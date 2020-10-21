Global  
 

Race for the White House: Obama delivers cutting take down of Trump

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Race for the White House: Obama delivers cutting take down of TrumpFormer United States President Barack Obama made a blistering and personal speech on behalf of the Democratic ticket in Pennsylvania, just two weeks out from the election.It was not just an endorsement of Obama's former Vice-President...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Obama: Trump can't even 'protect himself'

Obama: Trump can't even 'protect himself' 01:54

 Former U.S. President Barack Obama, stumping for his former VP Joe Biden, said his administration "literally left the White House a pandemic playbook," adding that President Donald Trump "isn't going to suddenly protect all of us, he can't even take the basic steps to protect himself."

Obama says Trump couldn't 'protect himself' from COVID, has failed to protect the nation

 Former President Barack Obama gave a fiery speech in Philadelphia attacking Trump as incompetent and surrounded by hacks while promoting Joe Biden
Obama slams Trump over 'secret' Chinese bank account [Video]

Obama slams Trump over 'secret' Chinese bank account

Former U.S. President Barack Obama rallying for his former VP Joe Biden in Philadelphia Wednesday slammed President Donald Trump for his reported bank account in China, saying Trump may have paid more to foreign governments than he paid in U.S. federal income taxes.

Obama hits campaign trail for Biden in Pennsylvania

 Former President Barack Obama campaigned for his former running mate Joe Biden in North Philadelphia by making a direct appeal to Black voters, who make up a..
Obama ‘never lost hope' the past four years [Video]

Obama ‘never lost hope' the past four years

Former President Barack Obama made his first appearance on the campaign trail on Wednesday for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who is locked in a tight race with President Donald Trump in crucial states with just 13 days to go in the campaign.

