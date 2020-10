Skip Bayless on Dolphins' decision to start Tua Tagovailoa over Ryan Fitzpatrick | UNDISPUTED



According to reports, it’s Tua time. The Miami Dolphins are expected to name Tua Tagovailoa as the starter when they return from their bye and face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. When asked why.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:12 Published 8 hours ago

Marcellus Wiley: Dolphins should not start Tua after early success from Ryan Fitzpatrick | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley discuss the Miami Dolphins decision to bench Ryan Fitzpatrick and go with Tua Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback. Hear why Marcellus Wiley believes that this is a.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:53 Published 1 day ago