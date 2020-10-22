FBI Says Iran Sent Fake ‘Proud Boys’ Emails To Intimidate Voters And ‘Damage President Trump’ Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and FBI Director Chris Wray accused Iran of threatening voters in several US states by sending emails that claimed to have originated from the group ‘Proud Boys.'



