FBI Says Iran Sent Fake ‘Proud Boys’ Emails To Intimidate Voters And ‘Damage President Trump’

Eurasia Review Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
FBI Says Iran Sent Fake 'Proud Boys' Emails To Intimidate Voters And 'Damage President Trump'US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and FBI Director Chris Wray accused Iran of threatening voters in several US states by sending emails that claimed to have originated from the group 'Proud Boys.'

Tehran was behind the “spoof emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest, and damage...
Video Credit: KFOR - Published
News video: ‘Vote for Trump or else’: University of Oklahoma student targeted by alleged Proud Boys calls email ‘horrifying’

‘Vote for Trump or else’: University of Oklahoma student targeted by alleged Proud Boys calls email ‘horrifying’ 01:54

 An OU student received a threatening email demanding she “Vote for Trump or else.” She’s one of several people who received such an email, mostly in Florida and Alaska. The sender claims to officially represent the Proud Boys.

