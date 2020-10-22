Global  
 

Japan To Help ASEAN States Secure Coasts Amid South China Sea Tensions

Eurasia Review Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Japan To Help ASEAN States Secure Coasts Amid South China Sea TensionsBy Tia Asmara

Tokyo has agreed to supply Southeast Asian governments with patrol boats – Indonesia and Vietnam in particular – so they can secure their coasts amid tensions in the South China Sea, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Japan strongly supports preservation of the rule of law...
