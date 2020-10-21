Pope Francis defends civil unions for gay couples

Pope Francis announced he supports LGBTQ civil unions, a teaching that is unfamiliar to the Catholic Church. In Southwest Florida, the LGBTQ community was thrilled by the news. Reverend C.J. McGregor with All Faith Unitarian Congregation in Fort Myers shared his thoughts, as well as one woman who...
