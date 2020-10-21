Global  
 

Pope Francis defends civil unions for gay couples

Upworthy Wednesday, 21 October 2020
Pope Francis has said that homosexual couples should be protected by civil union laws, in what is being seen as some of the clearest...
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Pope Francis supports LGBTQ civil unions

Pope Francis supports LGBTQ civil unions 02:08

 Pope Francis announced he supports LGBTQ civil unions, a teaching that is unfamiliar to the Catholic Church. In Southwest Florida, the LGBTQ community was thrilled by the news. Reverend C.J. McGregor with All Faith Unitarian Congregation in Fort Myers shared his thoughts, as well as one woman who...

Local LGBTQ community reacts to Pope Francis' announcement on civil unions [Video]

Local LGBTQ community reacts to Pope Francis' announcement on civil unions

In a surprising announcement Wednesday morning, Pope Francis said he supports same-sex unions. With October also considered LGBTQ History Month, 23ABC's Bayne Froney introduces one local group who says..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:29Published
Pope's endorsement of gay civil unions shows religious communities are changing, scholar says [Video]

Pope's endorsement of gay civil unions shows religious communities are changing, scholar says

Pope Francis endorsed gay civil unions for the first time as pope while being interviewed for a feature-length documentary that made its premiere at the Rome Film Festival Wednesday.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:57Published
LGBTQ community reacts to pope's message [Video]

LGBTQ community reacts to pope's message

The LGBTQ community reacts to Pope Francis' message of support for civil unions between same-sex couples.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:58Published

Pope Francis embraces civil unions for gay couples in massive break from Catholic Church history: ‘Homosexual people have the right to...

 “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God. What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they...
Upworthy

What did Pope Francis say about civil unions? A CNA Explainer

 Denver Newsroom, Oct 21, 2020 / 06:49 pm (CNA).-   “Francesco,” a newly released documentary on the life and ministry of Pope Francis, has made global...
CNA

Pope Francis endorses civil union laws for gay couples in new documentary

 Pope Francis says in a new film released on Wednesday that homosexuals should be protected by civil union laws, in some of the clearest language he has used on...
CBC.ca


