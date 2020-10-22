Global  
 

US approves $1 billion in new arms sales to Taiwan

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
US approves $1 billion in new arms sales to TaiwanThe Trump administration has approved the sale of more than a billion dollars worth of advanced weaponry for Taiwan in a move that will enrage China and further exacerbate tensions between Washington and Beijing that are already heated...
Video Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: White House Notifies Congressof Taiwan Arms Sales Packages

White House Notifies Congressof Taiwan Arms Sales Packages 02:02

 WASHINGTON — The Trump administration will seek to sell Taiwan at least five and possibly seven advanced weapons systems, according to recent reports by Reuters and the New York Times. Reuters reports the administration on Monday, Oct. 12 and Tuesday, Oct. 13 notified Congress of its intention...

