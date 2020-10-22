|
US approves $1 billion in new arms sales to Taiwan
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
The Trump administration has approved the sale of more than a billion dollars worth of advanced weaponry for Taiwan in a move that will enrage China and further exacerbate tensions between Washington and Beijing that are already heated...
