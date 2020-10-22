Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: British journalist Martin Bashir 'seriously unwell'

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: British journalist Martin Bashir 'seriously unwell'Veteran UK journalist Martin Bashir is "seriously unwell" with coronavirus-related complications, the BBC has said.The 57-year-old, best known for his 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, currently works as the BBC News...
