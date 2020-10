India’s mobile revolution turns 25: tracking the high and low points Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The sector continued to see steady growth until Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani entered the the industry with his Reliance Jio offering in 2016. A move that disrupted the existing order. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources India will play leading role in 4th industrial revolution: Mukesh Ambani



The chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Mukesh Ambani said on October 08 that India will play a leading role in 4th industrial revolution. Giving a glimpse of the future, the chairman said that.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this