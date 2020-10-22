Global  
 

Trump responds to Barack Obama's speech at Biden-Harris rally

Thursday, 22 October 2020
Donald Trump has responded to Barack Obama's speech at a campaign rally for Joe Biden, saying the former president underestimated him in...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump says Obama underestimated him

Trump says Obama underestimated him 01:17

 U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in on former U.S. President Barack Obama at a campaign rally in North Carolina Wednesday (October 21) saying Obama had underestimated him as he recalled his victory over Hillary Clinton saying, "I think the only one, the only one more unhappy than crooked Hillary...

