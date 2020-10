Sri Lanka lodges appeal against move to de-list LTTE as terrorist group in UK Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It said the decision of the Commission arises from an appeal filed in May 2019 by an LTTE front organisation challenging the decision of British Secretary of State for Home Affairs dated March 8, 2019, which refused the application by the group to de-proscribe the LTTE from the list of Proscribed Organizations under the UK Terrorism Act of 2000. 👓 View full article

