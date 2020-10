J. McLaughlin Vatican, China extend bishop agreement over US opposition - The Associated Press https://t.co/Jcbytsr8z8 8 minutes ago Vantage Wisdom Vatican, China extend bishop agreement over US opposition https://t.co/izBdUU8gIK 21 minutes ago Zla Official Vatican, China extend bishop agreement over US opposition – The Associated Press https://t.co/4TOM49pjgM 30 minutes ago Zla Official Vatican, China extend bishop agreement over US opposition – The Associated Press 31 minutes ago ConservativeLibrarian Parler ConservativeLibrarian Vatican And China Extend Agreement Despite Opposition From US Officials https://t.co/K2r5flM536 34 minutes ago USCPF The Associated Press: Vatican, China extend bishop agreement over US opposition. https://t.co/fpS6GFkqXT 55 minutes ago Agnes Clackett Vatican, China extend bishop agreement over US opposition (from @AP) https://t.co/oJ95SJZuoj 2 hours ago FOX Baltimore NEW: The Vatican and China extended a controversial accord on bishop nominations Thursday over strong opposition fr… https://t.co/1pT2VzQY1O 2 hours ago