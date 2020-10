Nintendo’s new translation tune? What a Fire Emblem re-release means in 2020 Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

In a weird year for game development, might Nintendo have more translations in store? 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Don Wonder Nintendo’s new translation tune? What a Fire Emblem re-release means in 2020 https://t.co/DrLUyzYtIp https://t.co/iBu2BHxjqV 2 minutes ago RŌWΛN RT @arstechnica: Nintendo’s new translation tune? What a Fire Emblem re-release means in 2020 https://t.co/aPD1IZwpj2 by @samred 22 minutes ago 𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖋𝖑𝖊𝖎𝖘🥀 Nintendo’s new translation tune? What a Fire Emblem re-release means in 2020 https://t.co/Pt9tuoW9lF https://t.co/9sC94zA1PV 50 minutes ago ゴルフニュースまとめ Nintendo’s new translation tune? What a Fire Emblem re-release means in 2020 – Ars Technica https://t.co/ZR5eZpERbc 56 minutes ago Wii Newsdaily Nintendo’s new translation tune? What a Fire Emblem re-release means in 2020 - Ars Technica https://t.co/k89nDIybcP 1 hour ago Nintendo Tweets Nintendo’s new translation tune? What a Fire Emblem re-release means in 2020 - Ars Technica https://t.co/GBiNgbZISR 1 hour ago MstrWolf Nintendo’s new translation tune? What a Fire Emblem re-release means in 2020 https://t.co/gFogCvVa0t 2 hours ago Opposable Thumbs Nintendo’s new translation tune? What a Fire Emblem re-release means in 2020 https://t.co/LUaTj7ixf3 by @samred 2 hours ago