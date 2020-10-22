|
|
|
Annual Freezing of Arctic Sea Ice Hasn't Yet Started, 'Unprecedented' Delay Is Puzzling Scientists
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Researcher at the Colorado State University said 2020 is another year that is consistent with a rapidly changing Arctic
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Exploring the Arctic’s deep ocean
As the Arctic melts and reveals swathes of ocean previously impenetrable to scientific investigation, scientists like Dr. Kirstin Thompson are among those using new technologies that can identify..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:17Published
|
Global Warming Shrinks Arctic Sea Ice to Second-Lowest on Record
BOULDER, COLORADO — This summer's Arctic sea ice shrank to its second-lowest ever extent in the 42-year satellite record, the National Snow and Ice Data Center said in a press release on Monday,..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:51Published
|
Tweets about this
|