Gilead Sciences just received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to use its antiviral remdesivir drug for COVID-19 treatment.

Gilead Sciences slams WHO after trial shows remdesivir not effective in avoiding COVID-19 death Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) said the Solidarity trial investigating its drug remdesivir in COVID-19 patients was not conducted properly. The study, led by...

Proactive Investors 6 days ago