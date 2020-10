Celebs React To Rudy Giuliani's 'Borat 2' Scene Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

During "ET Canada Live", Roz Weston and Graeme O'Neil react to the "Borat 2" scene featuring Rudy Giuliani, and take a look at the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this