Iran, Russia Deny Taking Voter Information To Influence U.S. Election Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Watch VideoMoscow and Tehran are denying accusations leveled against them last night by senior U.S. officials.



"We have confirmed that some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran, and separately by Russia," said U.S. National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe.



Russia and Iran say... Watch VideoMoscow and Tehran are denying accusations leveled against them last night by senior U.S. officials."We have confirmed that some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran, and separately by Russia," said U.S. National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe.Russia and Iran say πŸ‘“ View full article